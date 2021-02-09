JUST IN
Uttarakhand flood 2021 LIVE: Damage to the state estimated at Rs 1,500 cr

Uttarakhand flood latest news: 26 bodies have been recovered from different areas that were affected by the glacier burst in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Rescue operations underway near the Rishi Ganga Power Project, a day after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Photo: PTI
Uttarakhand flood llive updates: The glacial burst, which triggered a flood on the Rishiganga river in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, has caused an estimated damage of Rs 1,500 crore to government infrastructure, according to  Union Power Minister R K Singh.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will visit the affected areas affected.

 State Disaster Response Fund on Monday said that 26 bodies have been recovered from different areas that were affected by the glacier burst in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, while 197 people are still missing.

Meanwhile, Rawat had released Rs 20 crores from the State Disaster Response Fund for relief and rescue operation. A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

