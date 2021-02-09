- Uttarakhand flood: 70 people missing from UP, Yogi sets up helplines
- LIVE updates AP Panchayat Elections 2021: Voting in Phase 1 today
- Uttarakhand: CM Rawat to visit areas affected by glacier burst in Chamoli
- Farmers' protest: Delhi Police withdraws additional forces from borders
- Top headlines: Setback for Amazon, India to appeal against Cairn verdict
- Uttarakhand flood: US condoles deaths, wishes speedy recovery of injured
- PM Modi invites US President Biden, First Lady Jill to visit India
- A tweet too much: Govt and Twitter test the limits of intermediary laws
- End agitation and let's move forward, PM Narendra Modi tells farmers
- Uttarakhand rescue work gathers pace: At least 26 dead, over 190 missing
Uttarakhand flood 2021 LIVE: Damage to the state estimated at Rs 1,500 cr
Uttarakhand flood latest news: 26 bodies have been recovered from different areas that were affected by the glacier burst in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand
Topics
Uttarakhand flood | Uttarakhand | Floods
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Rescue operations underway near the Rishi Ganga Power Project, a day after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Photo: PTI
Uttarakhand flood llive updates: The glacial burst, which triggered a flood on the Rishiganga river in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, has caused an estimated damage of Rs 1,500 crore to government infrastructure, according to Union Power Minister R K Singh.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will visit the affected areas affected.
State Disaster Response Fund on Monday said that 26 bodies have been recovered from different areas that were affected by the glacier burst in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, while 197 people are still missing.
Meanwhile, Rawat had released Rs 20 crores from the State Disaster Response Fund for relief and rescue operation. A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh