Uttarakhand flood LIVE: Death toll rises to 32; over 170 still missing

flood live updates: The death toll in the disaster has risen to 32 with six more bodies being recovered, as multiple agencies race against time to reach about 30 workers trapped inside a tunnel at a power project site and 174 people remained missing.

About 600 rescue workers are involved in the operation, two days after the sudden flood in the Alaknanda river system in Chamoli district that was possibly triggered by an avalanche or glacier burst.

In Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre is working in close coordination with the government.

"Rescue operation to evacuate these people is going on a war-footing and all-out efforts are being made for searching missing persons, he said.

