Uttarakhand Floods: 4 Hydropower units face damage, other dams on alert

Flash flood following a glacier break and an avalanche on the Alaknanda river in Chamoli, is likely to damage four hydro power projects.

Executives with NTPC Limited said the under construction Lata Tapovan hydro power project (520 MW) has faced some damages in the mishap.

Statements from the State government said a glacier broke in Joshimath in Chamoli district. Media reports suggest 150 people are feared dead.

Privately owned Rishi Ganga power project (130 MW) which is on the upper stream of Alaknanda river was the first to face the brunt of the avalanche. The debris from this plant caused damage to other units downstream.

Industry sources said, apart from Tapovan, Pipal Koti (4x111 MW) hydro project of state-owned THDC limited and Vishnuprayag (400 MW) of Jaypee Group also faced damages.





Country's largest hydro power developer, state owned NHPC Ltd in a media statement said, they do not have any hydro projects in the area of distress and their power stations are safe.

The office of the Chief Minister, said, "Flow from Tehri dam was stopped to facilitate smooth passage of rising waters on RishiGanga & Alaknanda. All the villages & low lying areas on the banks were vacated & water flow from Srinagar dam was increased to manage higher water flows due to disaster."

As caution, the water from Bhagirathi river was also stopped. The state government also asked the Srinagar and Rishikesh dam to be emptied too, in order to halt the flow of Alaknanda. The state government office said the Police, Army, ITPBP and the State Disaster Relief Fund are on spot.

The CM on Twitter also said that no flood situation has been reported anywhere. "Currently no additional water flows are being reported & there is no flood situation anywhere. Water from the affected site has reached beyond Nandprayag and river was flowing 1 meter above normal levels. No loss has been reported from villages along Alaknanda," he said.