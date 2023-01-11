JUST IN
Naqvi hails Bhagwat's remarks on Muslims, says spirit of partnership needed
Business Standard

Uttarakhand Guv approves Bill granting 30% women's reservation in govt jobs

Uttarakhand Public Services (Horizontal Reservation for Women) Bill, 2022, was passed by state assembly in Nov last year

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) has given his consent to a Bill providing 30 per cent horizontal reservation to domiciled women of the state in government jobs.

Uttarakhand Public Services (Horizontal Reservation for Women) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state assembly on November 29 last year.

With the governor's consent to the Bill, it has become an Act, an official said here on Wednesday.

Stating the objective of the Bill at the time of its introduction in the state assembly, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said that women of the state live in adverse conditions and their standard of living is below the women of other states.

"The Bill seeks to provide 30 per cent reservation to them in government jobs in order to ensure social justice, equality of opportunity, improvement in living standards and gender equality in public planning," Dhami had said.

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 18:02 IST

