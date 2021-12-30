Vaccine makers bet global demand, boosters will drive growth next year

Global demand for Covid-19 vaccines as well as for booster shots will drive the growth of the Indian vaccine industry in 2022, said insiders. Work on new-generation vaccines has also begun.

Only 48 per cent of people worldwide have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. According to ourworldindata.org, only 1.24 per cent of people in African countries such as Ethiopia had been fully covered with two vaccine shots as of December 23. A senior Bharat Biotech official said a certain demographic in India would always go out and get vaccinated if there is a fear of disease. ...