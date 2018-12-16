Vapers inhale lesser toxins than smokers of traditional cigarettes: Study

Vapers inhale significantly lower levels of chemicals than of traditional cigarettes, a new study suggests.

Compared to nonsmokers, vapers had more biomarkers of chemicals in their urine - but they had lower levels than of traditional cigarettes, said study leader Maciej Goniewicz of the Roswell Park Cancer Center.

“For trying to quit, it might be beneficial to use e- as a transition,” he added. But some e-cigarette users may end up both vaping and smoking, the study suggests. A significant number of people surveyed were “dual users,” with biomarkers showing higher consumption of both nicotine and toxicants, Goniewicz noted. “E- are a benefit to smokers only if they completely switch to vaping,” Goniewicz said. “Some people use e- in environments where they are not allowed to smoke and then smoke at home.”