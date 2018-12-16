Vapers inhale lesser toxins than smokers of traditional cigarettes: Study

-
Vapers inhale significantly lower levels of toxic chemicals than smokers of traditional cigarettes, a new study suggests.
Compared to nonsmokers, vapers had more biomarkers of toxic chemicals in their urine - but they had lower levels than smokers of traditional cigarettes, said study leader Maciej Goniewicz of the Roswell Park Cancer Center.
“For smokers trying to quit, it might be beneficial to use e-cigarettes as a transition,” he added. But some e-cigarette users may end up both vaping and smoking, the study suggests. A significant number of people surveyed were “dual users,” with biomarkers showing higher consumption of both nicotine and toxicants, Goniewicz noted. “E-cigarettes are a benefit to smokers only if they completely switch to vaping,” Goniewicz said. “Some people use e-cigarettes in environments where they are not allowed to smoke and then smoke at home.”
