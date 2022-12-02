JUST IN
Shallow fog covers Delhi sky, air quality continues to be very poor
Varanasi court to hear plea seeking worship of Shivling at Gyanvapi mosque

A court is likely to hear a plea seeking worship of 'Shivling' in the Gyanvapi mosque complex, Assistant District Government Counsel Sulabh Prakash said

Topics
Varanasi | mosques | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Varanasi 

File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)
File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)

A court here is likely to hear on Friday a plea seeking worship of 'Shivling' in the Gyanvapi mosque complex, Assistant District Government Counsel Sulabh Prakash said.

On November 17, the fast-track court had rejected the Gyanvapi Masjid committee's objection to a petition seeking right to worship the 'Shivling' claimed to have been found in the mosque complex and fixed December 2 for hearing the case.

Fast-track court Judge Mahendra Kumar Pandey found the petition filed by Kiran Singh worth hearing and fixed December 2 for taking up the matter,

The court rejected the objection filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee questioning the maintainability of Singh's plea.

The mosque committee had objected to the plea citing the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. The Act states that the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947, must be maintained.

Prakash said lawyers of the Hindu side argued that the Waqf Act is not applicable to them.

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 11:02 IST

`
