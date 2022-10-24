Vehicular trauma cases rise in Gujarat; Chandigarh on alert ahead of Diwali

As the nation celebrates Diwali, is witnessing a spike in the emergency calls for burns and vehicular trauma accidents amid pre-festival celebrations.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the cases of vehicular trauma in on October 23 rose by nearly 50 per cent compared to the regular days, whereas 16 cases of burns were recorded instead of the average of six cases reported on a single day. A total of 621 were recorded compared with an average of 424 cases in a single day.

Ahmedabad has witnessed the highest spike of vehicular trauma incidents with 74 cases and took 12 per cent of the state's share. Out of the 16 burns cases, Ahmedabad also reported six cases. Another three were reported from Sabarkantha.

According to previous year's data by GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI), which manages ambulances in Gujarat, the forecast for this year expects the highest spike in the number of emergency cases on October 25, which marks the Hindu New Year.

In Gujarat, the overall non-vehicular trauma incidents, such as falls, burns, physical assaults, amputations, and sexual assaults, saw a 22 per cent spike on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, the health department made all necessary arrangements to meet medical exigencies during celebrations. According to a report in The Tribune, on Sunday, the Emergency Department at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and civil at Sectors 22 and 45, and Mani Majra have been put on alert. All the required arrangements have been made at the hospitals, including stocking up on necessary medicines to deal with burn cases due to the bursting firecrackers.

Doctors in have also advised residents to celebrate the festival by avoiding firecrackers and lighting diyas/earthen lamps.