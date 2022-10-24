Vehicular trauma cases rise in Gujarat; Chandigarh on alert ahead of Diwali

-
ALSO READ
MiG-21 set to retire: A dive into the aircraft's long date with accidents
Term cover is not enough, buy personal accident cover too: Experts
Delhi set for smoggy Diwali as firework sales thrive after two yrs of Covid
Latest news LIVE: 'Diwali celebrates end of terror,' says PM Modi in Kargil
Diwali orders for Sivakasi firecracker units not enough to lift spirits
-
As the nation celebrates Diwali, Gujarat is witnessing a spike in the emergency calls for burns and vehicular trauma accidents amid pre-festival celebrations.
According to a report in the Indian Express, the cases of vehicular trauma in Gujarat on October 23 rose by nearly 50 per cent compared to the regular days, whereas 16 cases of burns were recorded instead of the average of six cases reported on a single day. A total of 621 were recorded compared with an average of 424 cases in a single day.
Ahmedabad has witnessed the highest spike of vehicular trauma incidents with 74 cases and took 12 per cent of the state's share. Out of the 16 burns cases, Ahmedabad also reported six cases. Another three were reported from Sabarkantha.
According to previous year's data by GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI), which manages ambulances in Gujarat, the forecast for this year expects the highest spike in the number of emergency cases on October 25, which marks the Hindu New Year.
In Gujarat, the overall non-vehicular trauma incidents, such as falls, burns, physical assaults, amputations, and sexual assaults, saw a 22 per cent spike on Sunday.
Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, the health department made all necessary arrangements to meet medical exigencies during Diwali celebrations. According to a report in The Tribune, on Sunday, the Emergency Department at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, and civil hospitals at Sectors 22 and 45, and Mani Majra have been put on alert. All the required arrangements have been made at the hospitals, including stocking up on necessary medicines to deal with burn cases due to the bursting firecrackers.
Doctors in Chandigarh have also advised residents to celebrate the festival by avoiding firecrackers and lighting diyas/earthen lamps.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 18:22 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU