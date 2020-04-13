Veteran Congress leader MV Rajasekharan passes away in Bengaluru at 91

Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister M V Rajasekharan breathed his last in a Bengaluru hospital on April 13, Monday. He was 91 and was suffering from prolonged age-related ailments.

The former Minister of State for Planning is survived by his wife Girija Rajasekharan, two sons and two daughters.

Rajasekharan was also a Rajya Sabha MP and a member of the legislative council of He represented Kanakapura constituency in Lok Sabha and was known for value-based politics.

An agriculturist, rural development and management consultant, the Congress leader was born on September 12, 1928, at Maralawadi in Ramanagara district. He had a Bachelor's degree in agricultural sciences from Mysore University and also studied at the University of Missouri and Kansas State University of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, USA.

"Rajashekharan, son in law of former Chief Minister S Njalingappa, had served as an MLC, MP and Union minister, was a politician with simplicity, humility and great maturity. He was an authority on rural economy and had set up an institute to make studies on rural development," CM BS Yediyurappa said.

"Mr.

MV Rajasekharan, former minister of the Center, passed away. We lost a valued politician with the demise of the simple, rigid MVR. I pray that the Lord will give his family and followers peace of mind and the power to endure this pain," he tweeted.