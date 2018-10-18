Veteran political leader N D Tiwari dies on his 93rd birthday

Three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister and one-time CM of Uttarakhand, Narayan Dutt Tiwari, died in New Delhi on Thursday, his 93rd birthday. The veteran politician had been suffering multiple organ failure since July.

He had been admitted to hospital in September 2017, following a brain stroke.

Tiwari was formerly with the Praja Socialist Party and joined Indian Congress later.

Apart from three stints as UP chief minister (1976–77, 1984–85, 1988–89) and one as CM of Uttarakhand (2002–2007), he had also served in Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's cabinet as external affairs minister between 1986–1987. He was also the Governor of Andhra Pradesh between 2007 and 2009, and is the only politician to have served as Chief Minister of two states.