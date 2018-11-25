VHP invokes 1992 ghost, warns Hindus' patience thinning on Ram temple issue

The uneasy calm in the temple town on Sunday morning was intermittently broken by blaring of horns of SUVs sporting saffron flags and ferrying Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists to Ayodhya for a congregation demanding early construction of Ram temple.

The activists chanting pro-temple slogans arrived for VHP’s mass mobilisation programme ‘Viraat Dharma Sabha’ from across 48 districts in eastern and central Uttar Pradesh.

During the day-long event featuring a motley group of seers apart from VHP leaders, the Parishad, which has been at the forefront of the temple movement, raised the bogey of the December 6, 1992 incident, when Babri Masjid or the disputed structure was demolished by an overzealous crowd owing allegiance to different political and religious organisations.

Setting the tone for the day, VHP vice president Champak Rai warned the central government that Hindus will not settle for anything less than the entire Ramjanmabhoomi site for the Ram temple. He said that even Muslim groups had conceded that if it was proven that a temple predated the demolished structure, they would forego their claims on the site.

“Earlier, it was promised that the issue would be resolved by September 2018, but it was cleverly postponed indefinitely...how long would Hindus be expected to wait and show patience,” he asserted saying that patience was fast running out.

Seer Rambhadracharya, who was awarded Padma Vibhushan in 2015, claimed that a “powerful union minister” had assured him that the Centre would take a decision on the Ram temple after the model code of conduct implemented for assembly polls in five states was lifted after December 11.

“He told me that the central government had decided to take a lasting decision on the matter before December 6, but it could not act due to the promulgation of the poll model code of conduct,” claims Rambhadracharya while asking the people to have patience as he keeps the name of the union minister unexposed.

He even claimed that the Narendra Modi government had instructed its MPs to stay put in the capital between December 11, 2018, and January 12, 2019, while obliquely hinting that the Centre might bring an ordinance or legislation over the vexed issue, which the Supreme Court had earlier observed to take up in January 2019.

ALSO READ: Dharm Sabha, Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya an open challenge to SC: AIMPLB

Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das noted that the enthusiasm of the crowd, which continued chanting “Jai Shri Ram” while even annoying the organisers at times, reflected the emotions of the people to see the construction of the temple.

He reposed faith in the Modi government for its commitment to the temple cause.

Although VHP had claimed it would mobilize almost 200,000 people for the event, yet the congregation was short of the figure and the venue in Ramghat Chauraha Parikrama Marg remained half empty.

Meanwhile, some seers flayed the judiciary for its delay on deciding on the temple matter saying that the Ram was superior to judiciary and indefinite lingering of the issue would weaken people’s faith in the legal process and induce them to take law into their own hands.

On Saturday, the Shiv Sena had also organised a similar programme in Ayodhya and had brought scores of Shiv Sainiks aboard two special trains from Mumbai and Nashik. Later, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray accompanied by his wife and son performed Saryu Arti on Saturday evening and had darshan of the Ram Lala (the makeshift temple of Lord Ram).

ALSO READ: Ram Temple 'Dharam Sabha' in Ayodhya LIVE: Want full land for Ram, says VHP

He addressed a press conference, where he noted that Ram was not housed in makeshift shelter, but was “incarcerated” there even as he lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre for allegedly raking up the temple issue before every election while conveniently brushing it under the carpet after winning polls.