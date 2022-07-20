Vice President Election 2022: Voting, result date and other details

The 2022 elections for the vice-president of India will be held on August 6. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Jagdeep Dhankhar as its vice-presidential candidate. Opposition parties, led by the Indian National Congress (INC), have chosen Margaret Alva as their vice-presidential pick. Results for the vice-presidential election will likely be declared on the same day as polling.

How is the vice-president of India elected?

The vice-president of India is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of the and the Lok Sabha, the two houses of the Indian parliament. The nominated members of these houses are also eligible to vote. Voting is done through a secret ballot.

The electoral college

543 members of Lok Sabha

237 members of Rajya Sabha

780 total members

All four seats of Jammu and Kashmir are currently vacant

The sole seat of Tripura is also vacant

Three nominated member seats in the Rajya Sabha are vacant as well

Who are the nominees for this year’s vice-presidential election?

Jagdeep Dhankhar

Dhankhar, 71, a BJP leader, was born in 1951 in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. A former lawyer, he served as the governor of West Bengal from July 2019 to July 2022. Previously, he has served as a member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, member of parliament, and a Minister of State in the Indian government.

Margaret Alva

Alva, 80, a Congress leader, is the joint VP candidate of the Opposition.

Born in Mangaluru, she has been elected to the Rajya Sabha four times and also won a election. She has also served as a Union Minister of State and held the post of governor in four states - Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

List of VPs of India

India has seen 13 vice-presidents since the formation of the post in 1952.