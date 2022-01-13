Victory is only option, be prepared for future variant now itself: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi speech highlights: 'Our vaccination campaign has no VIP culture'
India giving record 12.5 million Covid-19 vaccines daily: PM Modi
Covid-19 pandemic: First dose-seekers helped drive record vaccination
In pictures: The five global CEOs who will interact with PM Modi today
India's vaccination campaign inclusive, boosting economic growth: Modi
-
India’s preparation against the pandemic has to stay ahead of variants of coronavirus and while the threat of Omicron has to be overcome the country needs to be prepared for future variants now itself, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. “We are in the third year of our fight against the biggest pandemic in a hundred years…Hard work is our only path and victory is our only option,” the PM said
While interacting with the chief ministers over the Covid situation in India, Modi said that the way the central and state governments had adopted a pre-emptive, proactive and collective approach, the same is the mantra of victory this time as well. “Our cooperation will give strength to our fight against Corona. We will emerge victorious,” the PM said.
He added that it was important to safeguard the economy and livelihood of people while devising strategies to control the pandemic. “Momentum of the economy should be maintained. States must focus on local containment.”
The PM’s review meeting comes on a day India recorded the highest single day cases in the ongoing wave with almost 250,000 infections, according to data released by the health ministry on Thursday morning. The daily positivity rate has jumped to over 13 per cent and weekly positivity is close to 11 per cent.
Modi said that Omicron is a new challenge that is leading to a rise in cases. He added that while medical infrastructure and manpower have to be ramped up, vaccination remains the most potent way to deal with the pandemic, irrespective of variants.
Urging states to accelerate the “Har Ghar Dastak” - door to door campaign for vaccination, he said that the sooner the precaution dose is administered to frontline workers and senior citizens, the better prepared India’s healthcare system would be.
About 92 per cent adults have taken their first dose of Covid vaccine and close to 70 per cent are fully vaccinated. Second dose is close to 70 per cent. Nearly 30 million adolescents in the age group 15-17 had also received their first dose in a span of ten days, Modi said.
While Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren highlighted the misconceptions in some rural and tribal areas creating hurdles in vaccination drive, West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee talked about the possible increase in cases in the state on account of upcoming festivities and the administration’s preparation to tackle it.
“We must not become lax in our alertness in the festive season, but ensure there is no panic,” Modi said.
He said that initial skepticism about the Omicron variant was slowly getting cleared as it has shown to have infected the general population several times faster than the previous ones.
Detected Omicron cases in India have increased to 5,488. V K Paul, member-health, Niti Aayog had said on Wednesday that the Omicron variant is becoming a dominant strain in India.
Modi also said that using the emergency package for Covid, more than 800 paediatric units all over the country, 1.5 lakh new ICU and HDU beds, more than 5,000 special ambulances, more than 950 liquid medical oxygen storage tank capacity have been added. “We need to keep on expanding this infrastructure,” the PM said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU