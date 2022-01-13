Victory is only option, be prepared for future variant now itself: PM Modi

India’s preparation against the pandemic has to stay ahead of variants of and while the threat of has to be overcome the country needs to be prepared for future variants now itself, Prime Minister said on Thursday. “We are in the third year of our fight against the biggest pandemic in a hundred years…Hard work is our only path and victory is our only option,” the PM said

While interacting with the chief ministers over the Covid situation in India, Modi said that the way the central and state governments had adopted a pre-emptive, proactive and collective approach, the same is the mantra of victory this time as well. “Our cooperation will give strength to our fight against Corona. We will emerge victorious,” the PM said.

He added that it was important to safeguard the economy and livelihood of people while devising strategies to control the pandemic. “Momentum of the economy should be maintained. States must focus on local containment.”

The PM’s review meeting comes on a day India recorded the highest single day cases in the ongoing wave with almost 250,000 infections, according to data released by the health ministry on Thursday morning. The daily positivity rate has jumped to over 13 per cent and weekly positivity is close to 11 per cent.

Modi said that is a new challenge that is leading to a rise in cases. He added that while medical infrastructure and manpower have to be ramped up, vaccination remains the most potent way to deal with the pandemic, irrespective of variants.

Urging states to accelerate the “Har Ghar Dastak” - door to door campaign for vaccination, he said that the sooner the precaution dose is administered to frontline workers and senior citizens, the better prepared India’s healthcare system would be.

About 92 per cent adults have taken their first dose of Covid vaccine and close to 70 per cent are fully vaccinated. Second dose is close to 70 per cent. Nearly 30 million adolescents in the age group 15-17 had also received their first dose in a span of ten days, Modi said.

While Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren highlighted the misconceptions in some rural and tribal areas creating hurdles in vaccination drive, West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee talked about the possible increase in cases in the state on account of upcoming festivities and the administration’s preparation to tackle it.

“We must not become lax in our alertness in the festive season, but ensure there is no panic,” Modi said.

He said that initial skepticism about the variant was slowly getting cleared as it has shown to have infected the general population several times faster than the previous ones.

Detected Omicron cases in India have increased to 5,488. V K Paul, member-health, Niti Aayog had said on Wednesday that the Omicron variant is becoming a dominant strain in India.

Modi also said that using the emergency package for Covid, more than 800 paediatric units all over the country, 1.5 lakh new ICU and HDU beds, more than 5,000 special ambulances, more than 950 liquid medical oxygen storage tank capacity have been added. “We need to keep on expanding this infrastructure,” the PM said.