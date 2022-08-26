Vidyanidhi scheme extended for kids of agricultural labourers: CM Bommai

-
-
The State Cabinet meeting held on Thursday has taken a decision to extend the Vidyanidhi scheme to the children of agricultural labourers, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Speaking after inaugurating a slew of developmental workers and laying foundation stones for new projects in Ranebennur Assembly Constituency, he said 4,000 Anganwadi centres are established specially to provide nutritious food for the kids of agricultural labourers. Besides, Rs 50,000 scheme has been formulated for the rural artisans.
While talking about fulfilling promises, the CM said, "the BJP government in the state was working as promised during the election. As promised, 24 X 7 drinking water has been supplied to the people of Ranebennur. Works have been stated for 2 Medleri and Holeanaveri Irrigation schemes and already sanctioned Rs 206 crore. Ranebennur has been given Rs 45 crore under the Nagarotthana scheme which was huge."
"Apart from this, a special grant of Rs 75 to Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned. A textile park is coming in up as promised in the State budget. It will provide employment to around 5000 persons and this park will start functioning from this year," he stated.
He further stated that special programs will be formulated for handloom and power looms of this region. The government has sanctioned a sericulture market to be established at a cost of Rs 30 crore.
The CM said, " Rs 400 crore was sanctioned to establish a medical college in Haveri which started functioning in January this year."
"An irrigation facility is provided for one lakh acres of land in Haveri, Ranebennur and Hangal and it shows the commitment of the government. Several lift irrigation schemes will be dedicated to people soon, he added.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 09:26 IST