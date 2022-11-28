JUST IN
Vinay Mohan Kwatra gets 14-month extension as Foreign Secretary: Report
Business Standard

Vinay Mohan Kwatra gets 14-month extension as Foreign Secretary: Report

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra has been granted a 14-month extension in the post beyond his date of superannuation on December 31 this year, a Personnel Ministry order said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra
Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra (Photo/ANI)

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra has been granted a 14-month extension in the post beyond his date of superannuation on December 31 this year, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Kwatra had assumed office as Foreign Secretary on May 1 this year, succeeding Harsh Vardhan Shringla to the post.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Vinay Mohan Kwatra, (IFS:1988), as Foreign Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. 31.12.2022 up to 30.04.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a government order said.

The extension of his tenure comes at a time when India is assuming the presidency of the G-20. India is set to host the G-20 Summit next year.

Earlier, Kwatra was serving as India's envoy to Nepal.

Kwatra is known to have extensive expertise in dealing with India's neighbourhood as well as the US, China and Europe.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 22:33 IST

