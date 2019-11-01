Virat Kohli, Anushkha Sharma India's leading power couple, says study

JUST IN
WhatsApp hacked to spy on govt officials in 20 countries, including India
Viveat Pinto  |  Mumbai 

The husband-wife pair of cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushkha Sharma has been ranked as the leading pair, according to a study by Mumbai-based Indian Institute of Human Brands, promoted by adman Sandeep Goyal. The survey looked at popular 'power couples' in the country. Virat and Anushka were followed by actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. These couples were ranked using a set of 24 brand attributes, Goyal said.

These attributes included what these couples represent to consumers and how they are perceived by young people. Some of the other power couples, who were part of the study included actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were second on the stylist list of couples, followed by Akshay-Twinkle, said Goyal. The most traditional couple were Deepika and Ranveer, followed by Abishek-Aishwarya and Akshay-Twinkle.

First Published: Fri, November 01 2019. 00:18 IST

