JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

IAF launches rescue operation to airlift over 100 stuck in Thane district
Business Standard

Vistara Airbus damaged, 11 flights cancelled as heavy rain lashes Mumbai

The Vistara aircraft suffered damage to its engine after being hit by luggage containers which were blown away due to a strong gust early on Saturday

Aneesh Phadnis 

File photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
File photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

A parked Vistara Airbus A320 aircraft was damaged in a freak incident and 11 flights cancelled as heavy rain lashed the city on Saturday. A portion of the Mumbai airport terminal building developed a leakage as well.

A luggage container, moved by heavy winds, hit the engine of the Vistara aircraft early on Saturday. The aircraft was parked at the apron near international terminal. The containers belonged to Korean Airlines.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Airlines are required to lock containers and other ground equipment during storms to prevent mishaps. An aviation source said the Korean Air containers were not secured properly.

An Air India executive, however said the containers were secured and kept over a hundred metre away from the parking bay.

A Vistara spokesperson said the aircraft will be grounded for repairs, affecting its schedule.

Seventeen flights were diverted on Friday and others delayed by an hour because of the rain and low visibility. Eleven flights were cancelled

The area outside Terminal 1 was waterlogged and a leakage was reported from an overhead pipe in Terminal 2 on Friday night.

Mumbai International Airport, in a release, said the dislocation of the rainwater pipeline was because of heavy flow of rain water.

First Published: Sat, July 27 2019. 19:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU