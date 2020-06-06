Vocal for local initiative is not xenophobic, says BJP's Sanju Verma

Great leaders are almost always great simplifiers, who can cut through argument, debate, and doubt, to offer a solution everybody can understand—Colin Powell This quote in many ways exemplifies the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chose to bring in the biggest indirect tax reform in post-Independent India by implementing the goods and services tax (GST) in his first term.

Consumers got an annual benefit of Rs 1 trillion due to GST in 2018-19. With a compliance rate of over 70 per cent, with over 13 million GST filings, suffice to say that GST has succeeded in its ...