Wankhede plea: Bombay HC refuses to 'gag' or 'disbelieve' Nawab Malik

In a significant observation, the said on Monday that the allegations levelled by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his family cannot be termed as 'totally false', as it declined to pass any restraining order against Malik.

"At this prima facie stage, it cannot be said that the allegations (levelled by Malik) are totally false," said Justice Madhav Jamdar while refusing to accept the plea filed by Wankhede's father, Dnyandev Wankhede, to stop the Nationalist Congress Party leader from posting any defamatory material against the family on social media.

"Satyameva Jayate. The fight against wrongdoings will continuea," said Malik in a tweet from Dubai, on the initial development in the defamation case of Rs 1.25 crore filed against him by Wankhede senior.

