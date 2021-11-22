Wankhede plea: Bombay HC refuses to 'gag' or 'disbelieve' Nawab Malik

-
ALSO READ
Sameer Wankhede defamation case: Bombay HC seeks Nawab Malik's response
Is your sister-in-law involved in drug business? Nawab Malik asks Wankhede
PIL in Bombay HC to restrain Nawab Malik from making comments against NCB
Malik says Wankhede removed from Aryan Khan case, official rubbishes claim
Nawab Malik hits back, says Fadnavis made a 'mountain out of molehill'
-
In a significant observation, the Bombay High Court said on Monday that the allegations levelled by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and his family cannot be termed as 'totally false', as it declined to pass any restraining order against Malik.
"At this prima facie stage, it cannot be said that the allegations (levelled by Malik) are totally false," said Justice Madhav Jamdar while refusing to accept the plea filed by Wankhede's father, Dnyandev Wankhede, to stop the Nationalist Congress Party leader from posting any defamatory material against the family on social media.
"Satyameva Jayate. The fight against wrongdoings will continuea," said Malik in a tweet from Dubai, on the initial development in the defamation case of Rs 1.25 crore filed against him by Wankhede senior.
--IANS
qn/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU