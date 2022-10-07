JUST IN
Purvanchal Expressway caves in following incessant rains, gets repaired
Uttarkashi avalanche: 10 more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 26
25,000 kgs narcotics seized by NCB to be destroyed in presence of Amit Shah
India has potential to lead fourth industrial revolution: PM Narendra Modi
Over 125,000 old vehicles to be deregistered in Noida to control pollution
Tamil Nadu power utility plans importing 22 MT coal to meet requirements
AP's revenue collection around Rs 26,000 cr in first half of 2022-23: CMO
India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 2.19 billion mark: Report
Railways set out special trains to manage extra rush till Chhath Puja
Farmer grows cane crop upto 16-ft with trench technique in UP's Meerut
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Amit Shah on 3-day Assam visit, to check flood regions, address BJP workers
Business Standard

Want to change your passport photo online? Check instructions, details

To change the photo in the passport, you have to apply for a re-issue of the passport

Topics
Passport | Passport services | Ministry of External Affairs

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Passport
It is important to note that an Indian passport is valid for a period of 10 years from the date of issue

Indian citizens, who travel out of India for work or some other purpose, are required to acquire a passport which is considered a valid travel document and is one of the most important identity proof documents, like an Aadhaar or PAN card.

Under the Passports Act 1967, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issues different types of passports such as Ordinary Passport, Official Passport, Diplomatic Passport, Emergency Certificate and Certificate of Identity for purpose.

It is mandatory for all applicants, including infants, to be physically present at the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) to provide their biometrics (fingerprints) and photographs and follow prescribed procedures. The Passport Seva System has also been integrated with the DigiLocker system to facilitate a paperless documentation process.

It is important to note that an Indian passport is valid for a period of 10 years from the date of issue. For minors' passport, the validity is restricted to five years or till they attain the age of 18, whichever is earlier.

However, there are times when an individual feels the need to change his or her passport photo due to some reasons like; a change of appearance, surgery, injury in an accident, etc.

To change the photo in the passport, you have to apply for a re-issue of the passport.

Here are the steps to be followed to change your passport photo online

  • Visit the official portal of Passport Seva -- passportindia.gov.in
  • Click on 'Forms and Affidavits' on the homepage
  • Select 'Download e-Form' from the dropdown
  • (Note: Applicants using eForm, download a soft copy of the eForm, fill the same off-line and then must upload it back. The printed copy of the eForm will not be accepted at PSK/RPO)
  • Click on 'Fresh or Re-issue of Passport'
  • In the form, choose your 'Applying for' option -- 'Re-issue of Passport'
  • Select 'Change in Existing Personal Particulars'
  • If change in existing personal particulars, choose the 'appearance' option
  • Enter required information like name, address, contact, and other citizenship details
  • After furnishing all the data, click on 'validate and save'

To check the complete list of documents to be submitted along with the application form, click on the 'Documents Advisor' link on the official website of Passport Seva -- passportindia.gov.in

Required documents

Old Passport in original with self-attested photocopy of its first two and last two pages, including ECR/Non-ECR page and the page of observation (if any), made by Passport Issuing Authority and validity extension page, if any, in respect of short validity passport

Recent photograph (required only in case of DPC/SPC/CSC applications)

The photo should be the most recent showing the latest appearance

A notarised statement is required in case of a request from Sikhs who want to change from a turban photo to clean-shaven ones or the other way

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Passport

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 18:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.