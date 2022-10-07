Want to change your passport photo online? Check instructions, details

Indian citizens, who travel out of India for work or some other purpose, are required to acquire a which is considered a valid travel document and is one of the most important identity proof documents, like an Aadhaar or PAN card.

Under the Act 1967, the (MEA) issues different types of such as Ordinary Passport, Official Passport, Diplomatic Passport, Emergency Certificate and Certificate of Identity for purpose.

It is mandatory for all applicants, including infants, to be physically present at the Seva Kendra (PSK) or the Post Office Seva Kendra (POPSK) to provide their biometrics (fingerprints) and photographs and follow prescribed procedures. The Passport Seva System has also been integrated with the DigiLocker system to facilitate a paperless documentation process.

It is important to note that an is valid for a period of 10 years from the date of issue. For minors' passport, the validity is restricted to five years or till they attain the age of 18, whichever is earlier.

However, there are times when an individual feels the need to change his or her passport photo due to some reasons like; a change of appearance, surgery, injury in an accident, etc.

To change the photo in the passport, you have to apply for a re-issue of the passport.

Here are the steps to be followed to change your passport photo online

Visit the official portal of Passport Seva -- passportindia.gov.in

Click on ' Forms and Affidavits ' on the homepage

' on the homepage Select ' Download e-Form ' from the dropdown

' from the dropdown (Note: Applicants using eForm, download a soft copy of the eForm, fill the same off-line and then must upload it back. The printed copy of the eForm will not be accepted at PSK/RPO)

Click on ' Fresh or Re-issue of Passport '

' In the form, choose your 'Applying for' option -- ' Re-issue of Passport '

' Select ' Change in Existing Personal Particulars '

' If change in existing personal particulars, choose the ' appearance ' option

' option Enter required information like name, address, contact, and other citizenship details

After furnishing all the data, click on 'validate and save'

To check the complete list of documents to be submitted along with the application form, click on the 'Documents Advisor' link on the official website of Passport Seva -- passportindia.gov.in

Required documents



Old Passport in original with self-attested photocopy of its first two and last two pages, including ECR/Non-ECR page and the page of observation (if any), made by Passport Issuing Authority and validity extension page, if any, in respect of short validity passport

Recent photograph (required only in case of DPC/SPC/CSC applications)

The photo should be the most recent showing the latest appearance

A notarised statement is required in case of a request from Sikhs who want to change from a turban photo to clean-shaven ones or the other way