We have sole selling rights, beware of fake agents of Sputnik-V: Dr Reddy's

Hyderabad-based pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) said on Friday that it is not supplying the Russian Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik-Vm to any residential societies.

There have been several messages in circulation on social media claiming to organise vaccinations at site (housing colonies etc) with Sputnik V.

DRL cleared the air saying, "In the past few days, there have been several unsubstantiated reports and claims from various quarters in India on alleged tie-ups for the Sputnik V vaccine. We wish to clarify that Dr Reddy's has not entered any partnership or collaboration with any party to supply the Sputnik V vaccine to residential associations, nor has the Company authorised any third party or intermediary to supply the vaccine on its behalf in India."

The company also cautioned against 'unauthorised individuals offering fake deals or procurement of the Sputnik V vaccine posing as its representatives in India'. DRL said: "If approached, alert the authorities immediately."

The company has initiated legal action against unscrupulous elements committing fraud in the name of the Sputnik V vaccine in India. "The Company takes no responsibility for the consequences of unauthorised deals, fraudulent financial transactions or sub-standard products resulting from such fraud," it clarified.

In a joint statement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), DRL said that it is the brand custodian of Sputnik V in India and has the 'sole distribution rights' for the first 250 million doses (including first and second dose components) of the vaccine in India. " Ahead of the commercial launch of the vaccine in mid-June, Dr. Reddy’s continues to engage in direct talks with the Government and the private sector to explore partnerships," it added.

The company has fully put in place cold storage logistics as well as track-and-trace arrangements for the vaccine. "These arrangements are absolutely imperative to ensure the safety and quality of the vaccine, and for pharmacovigilance," DRL said.