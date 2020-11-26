'We remember', says Ratan Tata on 12th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai attacks

On the 12 anniversary of 26/11 terror attacks, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, penned a heartfelt note expressing his sentiments on the event that shook the nation on that fateful night. 10 from Pakistan landed at the shores of on November 26, 2008, and attacked several important and high-profile locations of the city, including The Taj Hotel, owned by Tata Group. Ratan Tata, in an Instagram post, shared an illustration of with the words 'We Remember' on it and wrote:

"The wanton destruction that took place 12 years ago today will never be forgotten. But what is more memorable, is the way as a diverse people came together, casting aside all differences, to vanquish the terrorism and destruction on that day. Today, we certainly can mourn the ones we lost and honour the sacrifice of the brave who helped conquer the enemy, but what we must applaud, is the unity and the acts of kindness and sensitivity which we should cherish, and which hopefully, will continue to shine in the years ahead."









The deadly Mumbai terror attack left 166 people dead and several others injured. ATS, Mumbai, Police, NSG suffered high-rank casualties. Ajmal Kasab was captured alive while the other nine were killed. Kasab was tried by the Indian court and was hanged in November 2012.