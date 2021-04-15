Weekend curfew in the capital; restrictions on gathering till April 30

Amid exponential rise in daily Covid cases in the capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has ordered an weekend curfew starting 10PM on Friday till 5AM on Monday. Further, the DDMA, post its latest review meeting today, said all malls, gymnasiums, auditoriums, entertainment parks, assembly halls and similar places will remain shut till April 30.

"The situation of Covid-19 in NCT of Delhi has been reviewed and it has been observed that there has been a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases during the last few days along with high positivity rate," the DDMA cited as reasons behind the move.

Apart from these, cinema halls, theaters and multiplexes have been permitted to operate at 30 per cent of their seating capacity. It has put restrictions on opening of markets across the city. As per the order, only one weekly market will be allowed to operate per zone under all three municipal bodies in the capital.

However, the order did not specify, which markets will be open on which day, sparking confusion among traders and retailers alike. The DDMA said that these will be selected by the zonal deputy commissioner of the concerned municipal body.

According to Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of Confederation of All India Traders, the step to keep specific markets open on specific days is an arbitrary decision that has only led to more confusion among traders and retailers. But will have little impact on curbing the spread of the virus. “It is beyond us how the authorities will decide on which markets to keep open. The government should have locked down the city for 10 days to break the chain. While any kind of restrictions on business activities will impact us, we are in favour of proper measures than any half hearted effort”, he said.

While it's unclear whether high streets like Connaught Place or South Extension market will be allowed to operate on weekdays, the weekend curfew will cost the retailers 40-45 per cent of their business, said Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive of Retailers Association of India (RAI). "It will be very difficult for retailers to recover the losses from the weekend, during the week days”, he said.

Further, the RAI sought clarity from the authorities on delivery of items at customers' doorsteps. According to Rajagopalan, while the delivery of essential goods have been allowed, non-essential items are not given exemption. “They should simply allow home deliveries, as retailers are now restricted to accommodate customers physically”, he said.

While leading mall operators declined to comment, sources said total shut down for two weeks will hit their finances hard. In spite of reopening in June last year, footfall in most malls in the capital was less than 70 per cent, while revenue in popular properties like Select City Walk or DLF Place was at 50 percent level in late-March, compared to pre-Covid days.

Consumer goods companies in the appliances space said they anticipate lower impact of these measures, compared to last year. According to Kamal Nandi, business head & executive vice-president at Godrej Appliances, if outlets are allowed to operate on weekdays, then demand for summer items like air conditioners to remain steady. However, curfew and lockdown measures across several North Indian states will impact supply of consumer durables in coming weeks. “Manufacturers usually have a month's inventory ahead of a crucial season like summer. But if restrictions continue beyond 20 days then there will surely be supply constraints in the market,” he said.

Mohit Malhotra, chief executive of Dabur India said, the firm has been building inventory in anticipation of such measures and thus it accelerated supply of items to the retailers in advance to avoid any major impact in the short run.