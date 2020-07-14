UP govt's weekend lockdown decision further dents mango trade in state

In Uttar Pradesh, the two days lockdown on the weekends has further impacted the mango trade. Already there are hardly any takers of Dussehri this year due to coronavirus crisis and poor crop. The state government on last Friday had announced two days lockdown on Saturday and Sunday without any prior notice. Due to this around 10,000 tons of Dussehri could not get buyers and was rotten.



According to wholesale traders, it is already difficult to save Dussehri in the humid season and two days lockdown only added to the woes. Though the state government had allowed opening of fruits and vegetable shops during the two days mini lockdown, very few buyers turned up in market.



Everyday, around 400 to 450 tonnes of Dussehri is being sent to local market in and around state capital of Lucknow from Malihabad wholesale market. Due to restrictions on vehicle movement, the wholesale market remained deserted during the two days lockdown.



According to wholesale mango trader, Shabihul Hasan, barely 8-10 days are left for the dussehri season and a lockdown in this period has only "shattered our hopes of getting some return for the crop". He said that Dussehri has a short shelf life and two days lockdown only resulted in rotting.



Another trader Aleemul Haq complained that after being dumped for two days during lockdown, the mango has developed black stains which make it worthless. He said that state government has announced to continue with two days lockdown in the weekends.



This has created panic among the traders who now want to sell their stock at cheap rates and warp the business for this season.

This distress sale has resulted in further lowering of the rates of Dussehri.



According to Shabihul, good quality Dussehri was selling for Rs 15 to 20 per kilogram before this mini lockdown but now it has come down to Rs 10 per kg. Dussehri did not get overseas buyers this year, neither there has been ample orders from big domestic markets of Delhi and Mumbai.