WEF 2022 day 4 schedule: Here's what will happen at Davos Annual meeting

-
ALSO READ
WEF 2022: Outlook grim for global recession but experts weigh how much
WEF 2022: Biggest issues to discuss at Davos this year? 5 experts explain
WEF 2022 Davos: Why India's clean energy lies with green hydrogen, not blue
'Save the planet': As WEF returns, here is what Davos is talking about
WEF 2022: Here's what will happen on Day 1 at Davos Annual meeting
-
The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022 is coming to an end.
This is first global in-person leadership event since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Thursday is the final day of the summit where global leaders and experts will wrap up discussions on various topics, ranging from trade deals and global cooperation to press freedom and the Ukraine conflict.
The WEF Annual Meeting is taking place in Davos, Switzerland, under the theme, 'working Together, restoring Trust' from May 22 to 26.
Speaking on Day 3 of the summit, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal defended India’s decision to impose curbs on export of wheat and sugar, stating that the government didn’t want any surplus to go into the hands of hoarders who would then charge a huge amount from poorer nations.
Attending an event 'advancing digital cooperation', Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Miital said supply chain disruptions have made the world a difficult place when it comes to ensuring complete internet connectivity for everyone and hoped that some sort of sanity returns at the soonest.
Top industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla also said some of these concerns can be addressed by exploring other source countries but globalisation is here to stay. He was speaking during a session on 'Balancing globalisation and resilience in a time of crisis'.
Leaders from the tech world looked at improved collaboration on Wednesday. Also, Pfizer announced a commitment to provide patent-protected medicines at cost in 45 lower-income countries.
There was also the announcement of an expanded First Movers Coalition - at the centre of which is the use of technology to tackle hard-to-abate industries.
On Day 4 of the WEF 2022 annual meet, scheduled events will take place between 9 AM and 12 PM.
Here's a list of WEF sessions on Thursday:
9 AM
1. The Biggest Trade Deal in the World
2. Freedom of the Press
3. The Future of Global Cooperation
4. The Possibilities of the Metaverse
5. Kyiv after the Onslaught
6. Integrating Refugees into Labour Markets
7. Redefining Food Systems with Emerging Technologies
8. Addressing the Drivers of Eco-anxiety
10 AM
1. Ukraine: Reporting from the Frontlines
2. A Conversation with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran
3. The Brave New Quantum Economy
4. The Global Jobs Outlook
5. Global Risks in an Era of Turbulence
11 AM
1. Special Address by Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany
2. Closing Remarks: The Road Ahead
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU