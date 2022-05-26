WEF 2022 day 4 schedule: Here's what will happen at Davos Annual meeting

The (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022 is coming to an end.

This is first global in-person leadership event since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Thursday is the final day of the summit where global leaders and experts will wrap up discussions on various topics, ranging from trade deals and global cooperation to and the Ukraine conflict.

The WEF Annual Meeting is taking place in Davos, Switzerland, under the theme, 'working Together, restoring Trust' from May 22 to 26.

Speaking on Day 3 of the summit, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal defended India’s decision to impose curbs on export of wheat and sugar, stating that the government didn’t want any surplus to go into the hands of hoarders who would then charge a huge amount from poorer nations.

Attending an event 'advancing digital cooperation', Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Miital said supply chain disruptions have made the world a difficult place when it comes to ensuring complete internet connectivity for everyone and hoped that some sort of sanity returns at the soonest.

Top industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla also said some of these concerns can be addressed by exploring other source countries but globalisation is here to stay. He was speaking during a session on 'Balancing globalisation and resilience in a time of crisis'.

Leaders from the tech world looked at improved collaboration on Wednesday. Also, Pfizer announced a commitment to provide patent-protected medicines at cost in 45 lower-income countries.

There was also the announcement of an expanded First Movers Coalition - at the centre of which is the use of technology to tackle hard-to-abate industries.

On Day 4 of the WEF 2022 annual meet, scheduled events will take place between 9 AM and 12 PM.



Here's a list of WEF sessions on Thursday:

9 AM

1. The Biggest Trade Deal in the World

2. Freedom of the Press

3. The Future of Global Cooperation

4. The Possibilities of the Metaverse

5. Kyiv after the Onslaught

6. Integrating Refugees into Labour Markets

7. Redefining Food Systems with Emerging Technologies

8. Addressing the Drivers of Eco-anxiety

10 AM

1. Ukraine: Reporting from the Frontlines

2. A Conversation with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran

3. The Brave New Quantum Economy

4. The Global Jobs Outlook

5. Global Risks in an Era of Turbulence

11 AM

1. Special Address by Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany

2. Closing Remarks: The Road Ahead