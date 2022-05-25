WEF 2022: Here's what will happen on Day 3 at Davos Annual meeting

The day 1 and 2 of World Economic Forum's (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022 wrapped up on Tuesday with global leaders and experts weighing on various topics, ranging from the food crisis and geopolitical conflict to and .

The WEF Annual Meeting is taking place in Davos, Switzerland, under the theme, 'working Together, restoring Trust' from May 22 to 26. It is the first global in-person leadership event since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Day 2, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal speaking at "India at 75: Strategic Outlook" along with Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Bajaj Finserv MD Sanjiv Bajaj, discussed what India can do to leverage today's inflection point and launch the reforms needed to be an influential member of the global community.

Goyal said overall food inflation is presently manageable and the common man will not feel the pain.

Also addressing the event, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine must win this war and Europe was committed to doing everything to ensure that.

"We will do everything we can to help Ukrainians prevail. For the first time, the EU is providing military aid to a country under attack. We proposed over 10 billion euros in macro-financial assistance, the largest such package ever conceived by the EU for a third country," she noted.

On Day 3 of the WEF 2022 annual meet scheduled events will take place between 8 AM and 8 PM. Here's a list of events:

8 AM

1. A Fresh Water Future

2. What Next for Global Growth?

3. Financing Net Zero: Moving from Commitment to Action

9 AM

1. Press Conference: Pfizer and Partners Announce Accord for a Healthier World

2. Turning Words into Action

3. States of Concern

4. The Economic Case for Education

5. Strategic Outlook on Japan

6. The Biotech Revolution

7. Accelerating Sustainable Value Chains

8. Rethinking the EU's Partnership with its Neighbourhood

10 AM

1. Saudi Arabia Outlook

2. Is Globalization Dead?

3. European Unity in a Disordered World?

4. Food Systems in Crisis: A Roadmap for Action

5. Advancing Digital Cooperation

6. A New Pathway for the Amazon Basin

7. A Conversation with Gina Raimondo, United States Secretary of Commerce

8. Climate Action Starts at Home

9. Generation Disruption: Millennials Take the Helm

10. Rethinking Infrastructure for the Coming Decade

11 AM

1. Press Conference: First Movers Coalition Announce Expansion

2. Crises, Experimentation and Innovation

3. A Conversation with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece

4. Transitioning to a Green Middle East

5. Press Conference: Global CEOs Announce Collective Action on Cyber Resilience

6. The Path to Decarbonizing Aviation

7. Building Responsible Supply Networks

8. Investing in Adaptation in Fragile Contexts

9. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Outlook

10. The Outlook for Inflation

12 PM

1. A Nuclear Option?

2. A Discussion about Equality

3. Shaping a Shared Future: Making the Metaverse

1 PM

1. Changing the Game for Circular Innovation

2. Taking the Long View

3. Balancing Globalization and Resilience in a Time of Crises

4. Safeguarding the Future of the Internet

5. A New Era of Industrial Development

6. A Lost Decade?

2 PM

1. Conversation with Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer

2. A Conversation with Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir

3. Responsible AI for Societal Gains

4. Clean Energy Superpowers

5. Return to War

6. Transforming Industries with Frontier Technologies

7. Delivering Biomanufacturing's Full Potential

8. Responding to the Great Resignation

9. The Outlook for Global Debt

3 PM

1. A Conversation with Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

2. Special Address by Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel

3. Reimagining Humanitarian Assistance

4. Putting Health at the Heart of Climate Action

4 PM

1. Trustworthiness in the Digital Ecosystem

2. Wages in the Spotlight

3. Rethinking How to Eliminate Global Poverty

4. Unlocking the Power of Digital Health

5. New Energy Economy: Learning from Today's Challenges

6. The Power of People: Co-Designing Impact and Inclusion

7. Live from Space: What Next for Global Cooperation?

8. Art and Science: Scouts for a Better Future

9. Serving Up Digital Services

10. Trade: Now What?

11. The Four-Day Week: Necessity or Luxury?

5 PM

1. Press Conference: The New Economics of Water - Launch of Global Commission

2. Turning the Tide on Infectious Diseases and Cancer

3. Staying on Course for Climate Action

4. Global ESG Standards: Are We There Yet?

5. The Future of the Gig Economy

6. The Future of the Abraham Accords

7. Turning up the Heat on Greenwashing

8. An Economic Iron Curtain: Scenarios and Their Implications

9. Funding Europe’s Economic Renewal

6 PM

1.Racial Disparities in Refugee Treatment

2. Press Conference: Trade and Food Policy Outlook

7 PM

1. Press Conference: Minister Dmytro Kuleba