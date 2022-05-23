WEF 2022: DPITT sends delegation with agenda to increase India's exposure

As the Swiss ski resort town Davos begins its (WEF) Annual Meeting yet again after a hiatus of two years, India has taken an initiative to have a consolidated marquee presence to increase the country's exposure and attract investment opportunities.

The initiative taken by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPITT) under the Ministry of Commerce is for representing India's position as an important stakeholder shaping the global narrative, as India assumes the presidency of the G20 in 2023.

The year 2022 is also coinciding with the WEF's 50th anniversary and 35 years of the Forum’s collaboration with India.

The Indian delegation includes Mansukh Mandaviya, minister of health and family welfare, chemicals and fertilisers, and Hardeep Singh Puri, minister for petroleum and natural gas, housing and urban affairs. Chief ministers and senior ministers of six states — Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana — are also a part of the delegation along with senior officials.

Over the course of 5 days, Invest India, a facilitator to investors who are looking to make an investment in India, is organising several roundtables and panel discussions to deliberate on key sectors such as policy and investment, renewable energy, infrastructure, healthcare, and medical devices, trade and logistics, technology, asset monetisation, etc.