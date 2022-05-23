WEF 2022: DPITT sends delegation with agenda to increase India's exposure

-
ALSO READ
WEF 2022: Biggest issues to discuss at Davos this year? 5 experts explain
WEF 2022 Davos: Why India's clean energy lies with green hydrogen, not blue
'Save the planet': As WEF returns, here is what Davos is talking about
WEF 2022: Here's what will happen on Day 1 at Davos Annual meeting
As WEF gets underway at Davos, India sells stability, growth, and dynamism
-
As the Swiss ski resort town Davos begins its World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting yet again after a hiatus of two years, India has taken an initiative to have a consolidated marquee presence to increase the country's exposure and attract investment opportunities.
The initiative taken by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPITT) under the Ministry of Commerce is for representing India's position as an important stakeholder shaping the global narrative, as India assumes the presidency of the G20 in 2023.ALSO READ: India at WEF 2022: Day-wise itinerary of Indian representation at Davos
The year 2022 is also coinciding with the WEF's 50th anniversary and 35 years of the Forum’s collaboration with India.
The Indian delegation includes Mansukh Mandaviya, minister of health and family welfare, chemicals and fertilisers, and Hardeep Singh Puri, minister for petroleum and natural gas, housing and urban affairs. Chief ministers and senior ministers of six states — Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana — are also a part of the delegation along with senior officials.
Over the course of 5 days, Invest India, a facilitator to investors who are looking to make an investment in India, is organising several roundtables and panel discussions to deliberate on key sectors such as policy and investment, renewable energy, infrastructure, healthcare, and medical devices, trade and logistics, technology, asset monetisation, etc.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU