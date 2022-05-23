JUST IN
Business Standard

WEF 2022: DPITT sends delegation with agenda to increase India's exposure

As India assumes the presidency of the G20 in 2023, the initiative will boost India's position at WEF 2022 meet as an important stakeholder in shaping global narrative

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

WEF
(Photo: Bloomberg)

As the Swiss ski resort town Davos begins its World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting yet again after a hiatus of two years, India has taken an initiative to have a consolidated marquee presence to increase the country's exposure and attract investment opportunities.

The initiative taken by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPITT) under the Ministry of Commerce is for representing India's position as an important stakeholder shaping the global narrative, as India assumes the presidency of the G20 in 2023.

ALSO READ: India at WEF 2022: Day-wise itinerary of Indian representation at Davos

The year 2022 is also coinciding with the WEF's 50th anniversary and 35 years of the Forum’s collaboration with India.

The Indian delegation includes Mansukh Mandaviya, minister of health and family welfare, chemicals and fertilisers, and Hardeep Singh Puri, minister for petroleum and natural gas, housing and urban affairs. Chief ministers and senior ministers of six states — Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana — are also a part of the delegation along with senior officials.

Over the course of 5 days, Invest India, a facilitator to investors who are looking to make an investment in India, is organising several roundtables and panel discussions to deliberate on key sectors such as policy and investment, renewable energy, infrastructure, healthcare, and medical devices, trade and logistics, technology, asset monetisation, etc.

There are six sessions in total to be held in India Lounge:

1. Policy Landscape and its Impact on Attracting Investments: May 23, 2022

2. Transforming India’s Energy Ambitions to Action: May 24, 2022

3.

Realizing India's Digital Economy: Today and Tomorrow: May 24, 2022

4. Building Unicorns, India an Entrepreneurial Destination: May 25, 2022

5. Swiss-India Innovation & Research Roundtable on Biotech: May 25, 2022

6. India Infrastructure Asset Monetization - an $80Bn Opportunity: May 25

First Published: Mon, May 23 2022. 16:00 IST

