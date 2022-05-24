WEF 2022: Here's what will happen on Day 2 at Davos Annual meeting

The World Economic Forum's (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022 is taking place in Davos, Switzerland, under the theme, 'working Together, restoring Trust' from May 22 to 26. It is the first global in-person leadership event since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Day 1 of the WEF event, leaders and experts weighed on various topics, ranging from the food crisis and geopolitical conflict to climate change and employment.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a special address and thanked the global community for its support following the Russian invasion of his country. However, he called for more help.

The WEF also announced the launch of the Digital Foreign Direct Initiative.

"There will be no real economic recovery without a trade recovery and an investment recovery," said WEF President Børge Brende.

On Day 2, Commerce and Industry Minister will be speaking at "India at 75: Strategic Outlook" along with Union minister and Bajaj Finserv MD Sanjiv Bajaj, and discuss what India can take to leverage today's inflection point and launch the reforms needed to be an influential member of the global community.

On Day 2 of the WEF 2022 annual meet scheduled events will take place between 8 AM and 8 PM.



Here's a list:

8 AM

1. A Reimagined Global Tax System: The session will be on how to address the tax challenges arising from the digitalisation of the economy and design efficient global taxation to finance inclusive and fairer economies.

9 AM

1.Growing Up in the Pandemic

2. Responding to New Migration Flows in Europe

3. China in the Global Energy Transition

4. Press Conference: The Global Workforce: Empowered but Divided

5. Securing Systemically Important Critical Infrastructure

6. Delivering on the 1 Billion Lives Challenge

7. Where Will the Jobs of Tomorrow Come From?

8. Global ESG for Global Resilience

9. Unlocking Digital Innovation for Net Zero

10 AM

1. Leading with Empathy in Times of Crisis

2. Strategic Outlook on the Digital Economy

3. Special Address by Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain

4. Strategic Outlook on ASEAN

5. Press Conference: Travel and Tourism Development Index Launch

6. Strategic Outlook: Responsible Consumption

7. The Rise of the Stay-at-Home Economy?

8. The Geopolitical Outlook

11 AM

1. Special Address by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

2. Financing Resilient Economies and Societies

3. Hybrid Work: What Happens Next?

4. Leadership in an Era of Rolling Crises

5. Special Address by Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General, NATO

6. Climate Transition in Emerging Economies

7. Press Conference: Speeding up on the road to net-zero

8. Investing in Health Equity

12 PM

1. Financial Inclusion: Addressing the Largest Gaps

2. India at 75: Strategic Outlook

3. Absorbing the Commodity Shock

4. How Detached Are Markets From Economic Reality?

5. Will the M&A Boom Last?

6. The Journey towards Racial Equity

7. Press Conference: Launch of Generation Valuable

1 PM

1. Bolstering the World's Crisis-Management Capacity

2. Safeguarding Our Planet and People

3. Strengthening Trust in Public-Private Data Exchanges

4. Culture Shock

2 PM

1. Maryland Global Gateway Initiative

2. Latin America Presidential Panel

3. A Cost of Living Crisis

4. Accelerating Corporate Investment in Nature

5. Working Together for Peace

6. A New Security Architecture in the Middle East

7. Shaping the Future of Investing

8. A Conversation with Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube

3 PM

1. Energy Security and the European Green Deal

2. The Future of Crypto: The View from Miami

3. The Entrepreneur Revolution: A global movement to accelerate progress on the SDGs

4. A Conversation with Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft

4 PM

1. Strategic Outlook on South Asia

2. Driving LGBTQI+ Resilience through Equity

3. Unlocking the Potential of Blue Carbon

4. Building Future-Ready Local Economies

5. Preparing for Africa’s Growing Global Role

6. Unlocking Capital at Scale for Digital Inclusion

7. Securing Europe

5 PM

1. Financing a Just Transition in Emerging Markets

2. Shaping the Integrated Energy Future

3. The Future of Workplace Learning

4. Preparing for the Next Pandemic

5. Crypto's Carbon Footprint

6. Towards a Global Treaty on Plastic Pollution

7. Human-Centred Trade

8. Investing Responsibly in Sustainable Governance

9. Defining the US in a Changing World

6 PM

1. Our Shared Humanity

2. Ethical Decision Making in Times of Crisis