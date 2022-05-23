WEF 2022: Indian CEOs' alliance to supercharge race to net zero

-
The World Economic Forum (WEF) on Monday unveiled the India chapter of the Alliance of CEO Climate Action Leaders to boost the country’s climate action and decarbonisation efforts.
The Alliance will continue efforts to achieve the vision outlined in the white paper released last year, Mission 2070: A Green New Deal for a Net Zero India, on India’s low-carbon transition by 2070, the WEF said.
The programme will bring together the government, businesses and other key stakeholders to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious five-part “Panchamrit” pledge, which includes the country’s net-zero by 2070 target.
Modi in November 2021 pledged that India will achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070 and asserted that it is the only country that is delivering in "letter and spirit" the commitments on tackling climate change under the Paris Agreement.
Elaborating on India's track record, the PM said that in terms of installed renewable energy capacity, India is ranked 4th in the world and in the last seven years, India has increased its non-fossil fuel energy by 25 per cent which now represents 40 per cent of its energy mix.
“As a major global economy, India’s role in mitigating climate change is critical and India Inc. must add its full weight to the country’s efforts, as well to the global endeavour, against global warming,” said Sumant Sinha, Co-Chair, Alliance of CEO Climate Action Leaders India, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ReNew Power.
