Switzerland is famous for its pristine views, banks, watches, chocolates and of course cheese. A visit to Switzerland becomes an excuse to try fondue and raclette and the 2022 at is no different.

The Congress Centre of WEF at is a popular place to bump into heads of states and famous personalities. As they discuss and debate global issues related to the economy, geo-politics, and business, a robot at the Congress Centre is keeping them happy with cheese.

The robot has mastered the art of preparing and serving raclette, a popular Swiss cheese dish, to the delegates.

Raclette involves heating a block of cheese and then a melted portion is served with vegetables. At WEF, this robot heats and serves the cheese on the plates of the delegates who wait patiently in a long queue for an automated meal.

A virtual reality experience centre also caught the attention of many delegates. A few years ago, a virtual assistant enthralled participants with interactive conversation. Such assistants are commonplace now.

Earlier on Sunday, delegates were offered slices of pizza on the Promenade to mark the day when Laszlo Hanyecz used the crypto to buy two pizzas from Papa John’s in Florida on May 22. Hanyecz paid 10,000 BTC, then worth $41, to buy pizza, which was the first physical commodity to be bought with digital currency.

The value of BTC has soared since then, and at today's valuation, the 10,000 BTC are valued at around $300 million. Expensive pizza, but then, creating history always comes at a cost.