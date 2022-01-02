West Bengal announces fresh curbs, restricts flights from Mumbai, Delhi

Amid surging Covid-19 cases, the government announced fresh curbs effective Monday.

The decision came after the State Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority recommended a review of the current restrictions and relaxations in view of the Covid situation and concerns due to the “high rate of infectivity” and multiple cases of the variant.

The restrictions were announced by Chief Secretary, H K Dwivedi, who said that direct flights from the UK were being temporarily suspended from tomorrow. The Civil Aviation Ministry had already been informed, the Chief Secretary said.

He also said that flights from Mumbai and Delhi were being restricted to twice a week from January 5.

Rising Covid cases prompted a fresh set of curbs from the government. The number of new Covid cases was surging in the state and stood at 4,512 on January 1; it was at 1,089 on December 29, 2,128 on December 30, and 3,451 on December 31. Till January 1, 19 had tested positive for Omicron, and 15 were active.

Dwivedi however reassured on hospital bed availability and said that total bed occupancy was around 1.5 per cent. Those who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms can isolate at home, he said.

The order includes an advisory to the management of industries, factories, mills, tea gardens, and other establishments to ensure strict compliance of Covid appropriate norms including wearing of masks, regular sanitization of workplaces, and “only double vaccinated workers” to be allowed to enter the work sites.

Among the several restrictions issued by the state government today, all academic activities in schools, colleges, and universities are to remain closed and only administrative activities will be permitted with 50 per cent employees at a time.

Government offices including public undertakings will function with 50 per cent of employees at a time and work from home is encouraged. The same holds for private offices and establishments.

Swimming pools, spas, gyms, beauty parlors, salons and wellness centers, entertainment parks, zoos and tourist places will be closed.

Shopping malls and market complexes will however function with a capacity not exceeding 50 per cent and till 10 pm. Similarly, restaurants and bars have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity and till 10 PM.

Cinema halls and theatre halls too will operate with 50 per cent seating capacity and up to 10 pm.

The maximum number of people at meetings and conferences has been limited to 200 people at a time or 50 per cent seating capacity of the hall. The number of people at social, religious, and cultural gatherings has been capped at 50.

As far as public transport is concerned, local trains will operate with 50 per cent seating capacity and up to 7 pm; metro services will operate with 50 per cent seating capacity and as per usual operational time.

Further, the movement of people and vehicles and public gatherings are prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am and only essential and emergency services are permitted.

The restrictions will be in force till January 15.