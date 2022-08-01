JUST IN

Statsguru: Where does India stand on Covid booster shots as cases rise
Supreme Court observation on freebies is judicial overreach, say experts
As TV gets a resurrection online, simplicity of its model keeps it going
Silly to compare Lanka's economic situation with India: Arvind Panagariya
Commuter satisfaction survey on various parameters to begin Monday: DMRC
Never faced a minute's 'headache' as Delhi Police chief: Rakesh Asthana
Uncertainty hanging over India-WI T20 matches in US due to visa issues
Indian teams continue winning spree on day three of Chess Olympiad
Biden feeling well, isolating after rebound case of Covid: WH doctor
Encounter or killing? Nearly five-fold rise in pending cases, shows data
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Centre forms task force to monitor monkeypox virus situation in nation

Business Standard

West Bengal logs 1,011 new Covid-19 cases, 7 fatalities in 24 hrs

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,93,891 on Sunday as 1,011 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Topics
West Bengal | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu.

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,93,891 on Sunday as 1,011 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Seven more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the toll to 21,366.

The state had logged 1,113 cases and seven deaths on Saturday.

The number of active cases dipped to 15,314 from 16,699 on the previous day as 2,389 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,57,211.

The daily positivity rate was at 7.78 per cent as 12,989 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on West Bengal

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 06:48 IST

`