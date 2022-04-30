West Bengal reports 52 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths on Friday

-
-
The active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal on Friday jumped by 34 to 335, the Health Department said.
The state reported 52 new cases, taking the tally to 20,18,205. The toll remained at 21,201 with no fresh deaths registered, it said.
At present, there are 309 patients in home isolation and 26 undergoing treatment at different hospitals, it added.
In the last 24 hours, 18 patients recovered. The new cases were detected after testing 12,174 samples.
The COVID-19 situation in the state was normal with a very small number of people testing positive daily, a Health official said.
"The situation in the state is absolutely fine at the moment. There has been almost no death in the last few weeks. Also, the number of new cases is very paltry," he said.
"But, we will still suggest people to maintain the safety protocols since there are regions in the country where we are noticing a slight rise in the number of cases. We have to keep ourselves protected," he said.
