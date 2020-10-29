West Bengal reports record 3,945 Covid-19 recoveries, 61 more deaths

-
West Bengal on Thursday recorded
the highest single-day recovery of 3,945 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,21,873, the health department said in a bulletin here.
The discharge rate currently is 88.02 per cent.
The state's coronavirus death toll mounted to 6,725 with 61 more patients succumbing to the disease.
The bulletin said that the tally also rose to 3,65,692 after 3,989 people tested positive for the virus.
West Bengal has 37,094 active cases at present, it said.
Altogether 43,265 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
