West Bengal reports record 3,945 Covid-19 recoveries, 61 more deaths

West Bengal on Thursday recorded the highest single-day recovery of 3,945 Covid-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,21,873, the health department said in a bulletin here

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Photo: Bloomberg

West Bengal on Thursday recorded

the highest single-day recovery of 3,945 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,21,873, the health department said in a bulletin here.

The discharge rate currently is 88.02 per cent.

The state's coronavirus death toll mounted to 6,725 with 61 more patients succumbing to the disease.

The bulletin said that the tally also rose to 3,65,692 after 3,989 people tested positive for the virus.

West Bengal has 37,094 active cases at present, it said.

Altogether 43,265 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

First Published: Thu, October 29 2020. 20:28 IST

