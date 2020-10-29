Covid-19 recovery count crosses 15,000-mark in Maharashtra's Amravati

The count of recovered COVID-19



patients crossed the 15,000 mark in district of Maharashtra, after 89 of them were discharged on Thursday, the authorities said.

The recovery count now stands at 15,081, while its rate has reached 93.09 per cent, the civil surgeon office said in its report.

Seventy new cases were reported in the district during the day, which took the overall caseload to 16,200, it said.

The district has 756 active cases at present, it added.

The death of one patient took the toll to 363, the office said.

