What are now being considered freebies are actually welfare schemes: Gehlot

-
ALSO READ
What's a freebie? Experts dissect basic definition amid SC hearings
Should India regulate freebies?
Legislation or court guidelines? Who will put freebies in a box?
Supreme Court observation on freebies is judicial overreach, say experts
Attacking freebies: BJP's strategy against regional parties
-
Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said what are now considered freebies (Revdi) are actually welfare schemes that determine the quality of human resources in the country.
“Now there is a lot of discussion on Revdi (freebies). What is now considered Revdi are actually welfare schemes. Now the Supreme Court is hearing a plea. The quality of human resources in states will determine the stature of the country. Whatever name you may give them, these schemes are essential,” Gehlot said, speaking at an event in New Delhi to explore investment opportunities in Rajasthan.
Citing the example of the Mid-Day Meal scheme launched by former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu K Kamaraj, Gehlot said the scheme helps the poor section of the society to gain nutrition. “What started as a scheme in Tamil Nadu is now being followed all over the country,” he added.
The discussions around freebies gained traction after prime minister Narendra Modi criticised the Revdi culture in the country promoted by political parties in exchange of votes. The Supreme Court is currently hearing a plea seeking a ban on the freebies during elections.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 20:58 IST