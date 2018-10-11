What are the challenges before India going by the recent IPCC report?

What are the main conclusions of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report? The latest report by the IPCC was commissioned by the 186 countries that are members of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The panel of scientists were asked to explain the impact of global warming of 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to suggest ways by which the global response against the threat of climate change could address the challenge while keeping the priorities of sustainable development and poverty eradication in mind. The authors concluded that ...