JUST IN
Major delay in 7 hospital work of Delhi govt, most only half-finished: Data
HC puts in abeyance CCPA order against Flipkart for selling faulty cooker
Farmers block highway near Kurukshetra, demand early procurement of paddy
Lumpy disease: UP bans cattle trade with 4 states; limits animal movement
Spike in fever cases: Dengue, malaria, swine flu take over from Covid-19
Outgoing judge Indira Banerjee hopes appointment of more women in SC
Delhi rains: From 49% deficit in September to 16% excess in just 24 hours
Assistance to Pakistan's F-16 not designed as a message to India: Pentagon
Indian envoy calls on Sri Lankan PM Gunawardena, discusses bilateral issues
Prophet row: SC transfers all FIRs against Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Arunachal releases Rs 79 cr basic grants to Panchayati raj institutions
Prophet row: SC shifts all FIRs against Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Business Standard

Moonlighting: No blanket ban in India though several laws frown upon it

The Factories Act is one such, but its provisions don't apply to firms that don't run a factory; many states have their own laws on the matter

Topics
Moonlight | Wipro | Law

Bhavini Mishra  |  New Delhi 

labour law
Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Central Rules, 1946, state that a workman cannot by doing dual employment work against the interest of an industrial establishment

Wipro recently fired 300 employees in India, saying they were moonlighting. The firm's action brings to the fore the question of where we stand in relation to laws governing dual employment.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Moonlight

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 20:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.