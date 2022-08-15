What is Chikungunya? Symptoms, treatment, prevention, and other details

(pronounced chik-un-GUN-yuh) is an illness caused by a virus spread by mosquitoes. The name means "bends you up" or "stooped walk" because the infection leads to severe joint and muscle pain. Once found only in Africa and Asia, the disease has spread to various regions of the world. Here are more details about the disease, its symptoms, and prevention methods. (Which language?)

What is

is caused by the bite of mosquitoes, mainly Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. It is not a contagious infection, meaning it does not spread from one person to another. But mosquitoes pick up the virus when they bite an infected person, thus causing further spread. Hence, patients are advised to avoid travel or getting new bites.

What are the symptoms of chikungunya?

Symptoms usually begin 3-7 days after an infected bites a person. The most common symptoms of the disease are fever and joint pain. Other symptoms may include headache, muscle pain, joint swelling, or rash. Most patients feel better after one-two weeks. But others could have joint or muscle pain lasting months or even years.



Death from chikungunya is rare but it can cause severe health issues in some people. Those at a higher risk include older adults, young children, people with long-term health issues such as high blood pressure, and pregnant women who might spread the virus to their babies. People who have been infected once will likely be protected from future infections.

Is there a treatment for chikungunya?

There is no vaccine or specific drug to treat chikungunya. Hence, medical practitioners focus on relieving the disease's symptoms by advising painkillers, hydration, and rest.

How can you prevent chikungunya?

The best way to prevent chikungunya is by avoiding bites. Some tips to do that include:

- Use a mosquito repellent.

- Wear long-sleeve clothing to reduce skin exposure.

- Make sure to remove standing water in or near your home.

- When indoors, protect yourself using screens and mosquito nets.