JUST IN
27% samples of edible oil, other food items in Thane found adulterated: FDA
Attempts being made to forget rich nations' historical contribution: India
Tata Group to own 75% stake and SIA 25% in the merged entity: Report
Investor Lighthouse India Fund sold Nykaa shares worth Rs 525 cr: Report
MCD ticket selling case: AAP MLA Tripathi likely to join ACB probe today
Kerala's Sabarimala Temple opens for annual pilgrimage season today
Odisha: Pradhan writes to Tomar, seeks probe into farmers' insurance scheme
Thane reports 20 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours; active tally at 148
India reports 635 new Covid-19 cases in a day; active tally dips to 7,175
38 years on, UK's Labour MPs drum up support for Bhopal gas tragedy victims
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Attempts being made to forget rich nations' historical contribution: India
Business Standard

27% samples of edible oil, other food items in Thane found adulterated: FDA

At least 27 per cent of the 56 samples of cooking oil and other food items collected from four companies in Maharashtra's Thane district have been found adulterated or with false claims

Topics
edible oils | food items | Thane

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Packaged food items Wikipedia
Representational image

At least 27 per cent of the 56 samples of cooking oil and other food items collected from four companies in Maharashtra's Thane district have been found adulterated or with false claims, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials said.

The FDA's (Foods) Joint Commissioner, S R Kekre, said the samples tested revealed that palmolein oil was mixed in products sold as sunflower and soyabean oils, rice bran oil was mixed in a product sold as mustard oil and vegetable oil was mixed in products claimed to be milk cream and ghee.

Based on complaints, the FDA had carried out raids and inspected the four units located in Dahisar Mori, Bhiwandi, Kalher and Koparkhairne areas of the district, it said in a release.

Kekre asked customers to be cautious while purchasing these items.

The FDA was in the process of verifying as to whom the wholesalers and manufacturers had sold these adulterated products, he said.

Kekre also appealed to the citizens to contact the FDA if they find any substandard or adulterated goods in markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on edible oils

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 11:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU