What is Interpol's 'red notice' list; What Choksi's removal from it mean?

A red notice should not be confused with an international arrest warrant.

A red notice is for those individuals who are wanted by the requesting member country, or international tribunal. The member countries apply their own laws in determining whether a person is a fugitive or not.



A majority of red notices are restricted to law enforcement use only. The extracts from red notices are published at the request of the member country concerned and where the public’s help is required to locate an individual or if the individual may pose a threat to public safety.



General Secretariat regularly updates this list based on information provided by the countries that request the issuance of the notices and their publication on the organisation's website.



Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi, Masood Azhar, Dawood Ibrahim’, Nirav Modi and his wife Purvi Modi are some of the prominent names on the list.



On Monday, was removed from the red notice list by . He is accused in the Punjab National Bank scam.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked the Commission for Control of Interpol's Files (CCF) to put back Choksi on the list.



As Choksi has now been removed from the Red Notice list, he has the freedom to move anywhere in the world. Though, he is still wanted in India.



According to CBI, there are 227 individuals on Interpol's red notice list from India.



is an inter-governmental body to facilitate global police cooperation with 194 member countries. It is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has offices across several countries around the world.