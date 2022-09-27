What is the PM Kisan scheme? Here's how to check beneficiary status online

The Central government is likely to credit the next and 12th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi to across the country later this month.

The scheme, which was launched in 2018, has yet provided Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 to farmer familes (what is the total amount disbursed?). The instalment is made once every four months to all the land-holding farmer families eligible for the scheme. The amount is directly credited into the bank accounts. The 11th instalment of the scheme was released on May 31, 2022.

What is Samman Nidhi Yojana?

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan Yojana) gives small and marginal up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support. Launched in 2018, this 75,000 crore scheme aims to cover 125 million farmers, irrespective of the size of their land-holding in the country.

When will the 12th instalment be released?

The 12th instalment of the Yojana scheme will be released between September and November 2022. The first period typically lasts from April to July, the second from August to November, and the third from December to March. According to reports, the new instalment of the scheme is expected to be released in the next few days.

How to check beneficiary status online?

• Visit the official website- pmkisan.gov.in

• On the homepage, click on the section that reads ' Corner'

• In the farmers corner section, click on the tab that reads 'beneficiary status'

• Alternatively, you can also directly visit the link- https://pmkisan.gov.in/BeneficiaryStatus.aspx, to check status

• On the homepage, enter any one of the details-aadhaar number, PM Kisan account number or your registered mobile number

• After filling your details, click on Get Data option.

• Your beneficiary status will be displayed on the screen

It is important to note that if your name is not in the beneficiary list, despite filling out all forms and being eligible, such cases can be raised directly with the government of India by filing a complaint.

According to the reports, the government of India transferred Rs 21,000 crore under the 11th instalment scheme to as many as 100 million farmers.