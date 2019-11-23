What the new course on the MeToo movement at University of Toronto entails

For the past few weeks, over a hundred students, mostly female, have been taking classes in a huge lecture hall at the University of Toronto for a unique course.

Titled “#MeToo and the Media”, the half-year course that is part of the Books and Media Studies programme at St Michael’s College, is a new effort to give academic shape and heft to a phenomenon that has changed the social, legal and media landscape in many countries around the world, including India. The course is being taught by two Canadian journalists, Jessica Johnson, executive editor of The Walrus ...