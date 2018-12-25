Close to 200 countries that met recently at Katowice in Poland adopted a set of rules to limit global warming. Nitin Sethi discusses the key outcomes of the climate change conference What was the outcome of the climate change negotiations at Katowice, Poland? The negotiations between 197 countries produced a rulebook to implement the Paris Agreement.

The rulebook lays down guidelines, regulations, modalities and procedures that countries must follow starting 2021 to implement the climate actions they have committed to under the first phase of the agreement. Why was there a ...