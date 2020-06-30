When, how will you evict Chinese troops from Ladakh? Rahul asks PM Modi

Congress leader on Tuesday released a video message on social media asking Prime Minister to tell the nation how he proposes to drive the Chinese troops out of Ladakh.

"The whole country knows that China has snatched India's land. We all know the Chinese are at four places in Ladakh. Please tell the country how you will evict the Chinese troops and when?" the Congress leader asked in the address ahead of the Prime Minister's address to the nation.

Along with this, Gandhi suggested the Centre should implement Nyay scheme and transfer Rs 7,500 to the account of poor families affected during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Gandhi scion said: "Corona destroyed the economy of India in the last three months. There was a tremendous loss and damage. The whole country knows. Those who are most affected are the poor, the labourers, the middle class and the salaried class."

Cornering the government over the fuel price hike, he said that the Modi government has increased the prices of petrol and diesel. "They (Centre) have raised the prices of petrol and diesel 22 times. There is no shortage of money. Rs 3,00,000 crore is with the government. So, they should implement a scheme like Nyay Yojana," he said.





ALSO READ: Countries prod firms to reduce dependence on China, but find few takers

Earlier in the day, Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Modi-led government claiming that imports from China have increased under the NDA regime.

"Facts don't lie. BJP says: Make in India. BJP does: Buy from China," Gandhi tweeted along with a graphic of the percentage of imports from China during the UPA rule and the NDA government.

The graphic claims that imports from China were at 12-13 per cent when the Congress-led UPA government vacated office in 2014 but now stood at 17-18 per cent in 2020.

The Congress leader has been vehemently targeting the Centre on the India-China border situation after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley earlier this month.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties, including dead and seriously injured, in the face-off.