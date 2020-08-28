When will India finally have access to coronavirus vaccine?

At least four coronavirus vaccine candidates globally – Oxford-AstraZeneca viral vector vaccine, Moderna's mRNA vaccine, Pfizer-BionTech's mRNA vaccine and Novavax's protein sub-unit vaccine – are expected to receive approvals by the end of 2020 or early 2021. So, India should finally get an approved Covid-19 vaccine by the first quarter of 2021, say analysts.

The country has access to two of the four mentioned above – the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Novavax ones – through partnerships. While the Novavax candidate has so far shown a higher level of antibodies ...