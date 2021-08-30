WHO European head backs 3rd vaccine doses for the vulnerable

-
ALSO READ
Govt considers adding 2-DG drug to national Covid treatment protocol
Notice to Centre on plea for disclosure of vaccines' clinical trials data
With rise in Covid-19 cases, India likely to reduce vaccines export: Gavi
Scientists argue against US decision to roll out Covid booster shots
No data shows need for booster vaccines presently: Dr Gagandeep Kang
-
The head of the World Health Organization's European branch says he agrees with the top US infectious diseases expert that a third dose of coronavirus vaccines can help protect the people most vulnerable, and it shouldn't be seen as a luxury booster.
Dr. Hans Kluge cited deeply worrying levels of high transmission, saying 33 countries among the 53 in the WHO Europe region have reported an increase in case counts of 10 percent or more over the past two weeks.
Kluge said he spoke this month with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious diseases expert, and said they shared the same conviction that a third dose of vaccine is not a luxury booster, taking away from someone who is still waiting for a first jab.
It's basically a way to keep the people safe - the most vulnerable, said Kluge, quickly adding that wealthy countries with excess vaccine doses need to share them with countries lacking them.
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots, saying doses should first be shared to help vaccinate vulnerable populations in countries that are lacking them.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU