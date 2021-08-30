MakeMyTrip refunded Rs 642 cr for travel bookings during Mar-May, 2020

-
Leading online travel firm MakeMyTrip said it has been able to disburse Rs 642 crore in refunds for the travel bookings between March 25 and May 24, 2020, due to enormous efforts put by its teams.
"We have disbursed Rs 642 crore in refunds for travel bookings between 25th March to 24th May 2020. Over the past eighteen months, our teams have spent considerable number of hours to ensure that our customers remain duly informed about the progress of their refund requests," a MakeMyTrip spokesperson said in a statement.
Besides this, MakeMyTrip has worked closely with its partner airlines to help resolve pending cases, it added.
MakeMyTrip CEO Rajesh Magow on August 28 had said that the domino effect of flight cancellations leading to a massive pile up of refund requests needed an extraordinary effort to solve for flight plan changes, credit shells, refunds and more.
"We are humbled to share that through the enormous effort made by our team over the last several months, almost 99.6 per cent impacted bookings during the lockdown period stand resolved today," he added.
Following the Supreme Court's direction to airlines to refund fares booked for travel until May 24, 2020, "we have seamlessly passed on the refund received from airlines in entirety to our customers," Magow said.
