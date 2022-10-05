WHO issues alert for 4 India-made cough syrups; check symptoms here

On Wednesday, (WHO) issued an alert over four substandard pediatric syrups, which could be the reason behind the deaths of 66 children in The .

According to WHO, substandard medical products fail to meet their quality standards or specifications and are, therefore, "out of specification". The four mentioned products are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup.

All these four products are manufactured in Haryana by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited. The company manufactures medicines at its facilities in India, which it then sells domestically and exports to countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America, according to its website. To date, the stated manufacturer has not provided guarantees to on the safety and quality of these products.

"Laboratory analysis of samples of each of the four products confirms that they contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants. To date, these four products have been identified in The but may have been distributed, through informal markets, to other countries or regions," said in the alert statement.

According to the agency, Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal. Harmful effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury.

has asked not to use these four products until analysed by the relevant national regulatory authorities. The agency has also requested to increase surveillance within the supply chains of countries and regions.

The deaths have shaken the tiny West African nation, which is already dealing with multiple health emergencies, including measles and malaria, Reuters reported.

Medical officers in the raised the alarm in July after several children began falling ill with kidney problems three to five days after taking a locally-sold paracetamol syrup. By August, 28 had died, but health authorities said the toll would likely rise. Now 66 are dead, WHO said on Wednesday.



Check the WHO's notification here.