WHO says more research needed on vaccine efficacy against Omicron

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday more research is needed to find out if existing COVID-19 vaccines provide adequate protection against the highly contagious variant, even as manufacturers develop next generation shots.

The global health agency's latest technical brief aims to answer some of the big outstanding questions about the heavily mutated variant, which first emerged in November, such as on severity, transmissibility and ability to evade vaccines. It also fixes priorities for its member states.

But on one of the key questions of whether a new Omicron-specific vaccine was needed now, the U.N. agency did not have an immediate answer.

"Further research is needed to better understand Omicron's immune escape potential against vaccine- and infection-induced immunity, and Omicron-specific responses to vaccines," it said.

A WHO official had previously said this issue required "global coordination" and should not be left to manufacturers to decide alone.

Some vaccine makers are already developing next generation vaccines targeting the highly contagious variant first detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong.

On Monday, Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said a redesigned COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the variant would likely be needed and his company could have one ready to launch by March.

Rival Moderna Inc is also working on a vaccine candidate tailored to the variant of the coronavirus, but it is unlikely to be available in the next two months.

