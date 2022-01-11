WHO says more research needed on vaccine efficacy against Omicron

-
ALSO READ
White House backs release of Trump records to January 6 committee
Court rejects Donald Trump's efforts to keep records from 1/6 panel
Ex-Trump aide subpoenaed over alleged interference in Covid response
Get vaccinated or get Covid: Health minister tells Germans as cases spike
Here's how scientists can update coronavirus vaccines for omicron
-
The World Health Organization said on Tuesday more research is needed to find out if existing COVID-19 vaccines provide adequate protection against the highly contagious Omicron variant, even as manufacturers develop next generation shots.
The global health agency's latest technical brief aims to answer some of the big outstanding questions about the heavily mutated variant, which first emerged in November, such as on severity, transmissibility and ability to evade vaccines. It also fixes priorities for its member states.
But on one of the key questions of whether a new Omicron-specific vaccine was needed now, the U.N. agency did not have an immediate answer.
"Further research is needed to better understand Omicron's immune escape potential against vaccine- and infection-induced immunity, and Omicron-specific responses to vaccines," it said.
A WHO official had previously said this issue required "global coordination" and should not be left to manufacturers to decide alone.
Some vaccine makers are already developing next generation vaccines targeting the highly contagious variant first detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong.
On Monday, Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said a redesigned COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the Omicron coronavirus variant would likely be needed and his company could have one ready to launch by March.
Rival Moderna Inc is also working on a vaccine candidate tailored to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, but it is unlikely to be available in the next two months.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU